Toronto health officials call for new COVID-19 quarantine centres

Toronto public health officials are asking for federal and provincial funding to set up a voluntary centralized quarantine system for low-income people who live in cramped apartments and cannot afford to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

The proposal from Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa, to be discussed at the Board of Health meeting next week, contains few details. It points to initiatives in Chicago and New York, where hotel rooms have been made available to those who test positive.

And it calls on Toronto’s city manager to enter into talks with federal and provincial officials “to support Toronto Public Health’s work on the establishment of a volunteer isolation/quarantine centre system as well as other methods to achieve effective isolation for individuals who are unable to safely and effectively isolate at home.”

The proposal is a response to data released last month that shows the neighbourhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 are in the city’s northwest and northeast, where large numbers of recent immigrants live, many of them low-income families living in cramped conditions.

Medical experts have warned that the official advice on self-isolation is often impossible for people in the city’s poorest neighbourhoods to follow. They may share bedrooms with others and live in apartments with a single washroom used by parents, grandparents or other relatives. And many have jobs – to which they must take public transit – in hospitals, grocery stores or other essential services and are at greater risk of contracting the illness.

Joe Cressy, the city councillor who chairs the Board of Health, said a solution is urgently needed, as COVID-19 tends to spread among members of the same household and is hitting the poor the hardest.

“We can’t talk about COVID-19 without talking about how the virus preys on poverty,” Mr. Cressy said in a statement.

“This is clear even when it comes to basic medical advice: If you get the virus, you’re told to self-isolate at home, in a separate bedroom and bathroom from the rest of your family or household. For many Torontonians, the luxury of a home with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms is not a reality.”

The documents before the Board of Health for its July 2 meeting contain no estimated cost for the new quarantine facilities.

Toronto has already leased hundreds of hotel rooms to use as homeless shelters and as special isolation centres for homeless people who test positive.

And the proposal for new quarantine centres comes on top of pleas from Toronto and other cities for provincial and federal money to cover billions of dollars in municipal budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic. Toronto alone has said it is facing a financial hole of at least $1.5-billion.

According to Toronto Public Health, Chicago’s COVID-19 isolation facility is a hotel, where rooms and meals are offered free of charge to people with mild cases who do not have space to isolate themselves at home. In New York, the city offers what it calls “Take Care Hotels” free of charge and has 1,200 rooms available, with plans to expand to 3,000.

