Toronto hosting swimming event for dogs at public pools before they close for the summer

It promises to be a “pawsome” day at some public pools in Toronto, as the city will allow dogs to go for a dip before the facilities close for the summer.

The City of Toronto is hosting a swim for dogs at 10 outdoor public pools this afternoon.

It says dog owners over the age of 18 may bring their furry friends for a dip at around 4 p.m.

Each person can bring up to two pooches, along with proof of vaccinations.

Dog owners are also encouraged to bring their pet’s favourite toy, as well as an extra to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

The event details say it will be a “pawsome activity” to wrap up the summer’s outdoor pool season.

