Toronto Hydro cuts power to 1,300 customers to prevent equipment damage

Toronto Hydro says 1,300 customers are once again without power after an explosion at a Hydro One transmission station in northwest Toronto on Saturday.
Toronto Hydro spokeswoman Tori Gass says as many as 35,000 customers were without power at the outage’s peak.
Gass says the outage at the Hydro One transmission station puts a strain on their distribution system and it becomes a puzzle to reroute power around the city.
She says the power was brought back to all customers overnight.
But as the city woke up on Sunday morning and began using more electricity, she says, Toronto Hydro cut power to some areas to prevent damage to the equipment.
She says she expects the outage to last into the mid-afternoon.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.