Toronto introduces ‘Days of Vaxtion’ program of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics

The City of Toronto and its health partners are launching a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Mayor John Tory says the so-called “Days of Vaxtion” will start on Thursday.

Tory says the campaign is part of the city’s plan to help residents get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

The clinic locations were selected in an effort to bring vaccines to residents in areas that have low vaccination coverage.

The city says they were also chosen to facilitate easy access in locations that are part of Torontonians’ everyday lives.

Toronto Public Health, the Toronto Transit Commission, Black Creek Humber Summit, Humber River Hospital, Michael Garron Hospital, North York General Hospital, Sherbourne Health, and Unity Health are among the organizations partnering with the city on the program.

Ontario COVID-19 numbers

Ontario is reporting 593 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 447 of those cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott says 346 people are hospitalized because of the virus, 35 of whom are fully vaccinated.

She says 188 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus – 178 are not fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health says 84.6 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.4 per cent have two doses.

A total of 21.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

