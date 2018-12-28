Toronto man accused in string of violent sex assaults faces two new charges

Toronto police say a 20-year-old man accused in a string of increasingly violent sexual assaults is facing two new charges after another alleged victim came forward.

Inzaghi Regis is already facing 13 charges in the series of alleged attacks, which police say took place between October and December in northwest Toronto.

Police say the attacks grew more violent over time, with victims alleging they were robbed, knocked unconscious and held with knives to their throats.

They say a new victim came forward after Regis was arrested last week alleging that she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted on Dec. 19.

During a court appearance this morning, Regis was charged with one count each of sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in the new case.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to come forward.