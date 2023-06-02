A Toronto man who was the subject of a police search on Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates in the mayoral by-election has been arrested.

Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous weapons, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with recognizance. Police said he was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in the city’s east end. Spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said in an e-mail that officers later recovered a pellet gun.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Toronto police issued a news release Thursday afternoon that said a man entered a building in East York at around 10:44 a.m. in the area of Greenwood and Mortimer Avenues and made “threatening remarks about shooting Toronto mayoral candidates.” The man was believed to have been carrying a gun. Police said the threat was a “blanket threat” and didn’t he didn’t mention specific candidates.

Ms. Sayer said the failure to comply charge is related to a previous sexual assault case against Mr. Lavagesse from April.

Police are also separately investigating an online threat against candidates, though they believe it is the same person who made the in-person threat in East York.

The investigation prompted most high-profile candidates to pause campaign events and withdraw from a debate planned for Thursday evening organized by two federations representing residents’ associations. The debate, which was scheduled at OCAD University, was ultimately cancelled. The organizers are planning to reschedule the event for a later date.

There are 102 candidates in the June 26 by-election to replace John Tory, who resigned earlier this year.

Councillors Josh Matlow and Brad Bradford suspended their public events on Thursday and Mr. Matlow closed his campaign office. Former councillor Ana Bailão said she wouldn’t be “intimidated” into pausing her campaign.

Public events on the campaign trail resumed Friday morning but some candidates said they will be enhancing their security measures following the threats.

Mitzie Hunter, former Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood, said she was “relieved” that there had been an arrest in the case. She said her team would increase watch for potential safety and security concerns when hosting public events.

Ms. Hunter said candidates need to be able to be highly visible in the city and speak with voters during the campaign without fear for their safety.

“This election is so important in terms of the future of our city and we have to as candidates have to engage with voters and present our case to the voters in an unimpeded way,” she said.

Laryssa Waler Hetmanczuk, a spokeswoman for former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, said his mayoralty campaign already had concerns about disruptive behaviour at some media events and was planning to change how information about them was disseminated.

Ms. Hetmanczuk said in an interview Thursday that there had been an incident a few weeks ago, when a person purporting to be a mayoral candidate interrupted an event, trying to push his way onto camera and talking about becoming violent.

In the wake of several occasions of people inserting themselves into events, the campaign will no longer publicize the exact location for Mr. Saunders’s appearances, she said. Instead, reporters will be told directly where he will be.

Olivia Chow told reporters Friday that threats were not new to her during her time in politics. Ms. Chow said she received threatening letters daily during her time as an NDP member of Parliament, enough to fill up an entire drawer.

“But I’m here and we should not allow fear to dominate,” she said.