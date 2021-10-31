A 43-year-old Toronto man is facing a murder charge in the weekend death of his mother.

City police say they found a 67-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries after being called to a home in the northwest end on Saturday evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested the victim’s son at the home and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

The accused attended court virtually this morning.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to get in contact.

