An Ontario judge denounced “savagery motivated by misogyny” as he meted out an adult life sentence against a Toronto man who was just 17 years old when he murdered one woman and attempted to kill another one.

In a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday, Justice Suhail Akhtar said the stiffest sentence possible was appropriate in the case because the accused, now 21, is to be considered fully blameworthy for the sword attack that he planned for months before carrying it out while still a teenager.

“I must find that an adult sentence should be imposed,” said Judge Akhtar in Ontario Superior Court, in rejecting defence arguments for a lighter youth sentence.

During Tuesday’s sentencing ruling, the judge said video evidence showed that the accused had “butchered” a woman he selected at random, and that he tried to do the same to a second woman who thwarted his attack.

The case set Canadian legal precedents in July when Judge Akhtar ruled that the murder and attempted murder crimes that the accused had pleaded guilty to in 2022 were also to be considered criminal acts of terrorism. The sword attack had been calculated to spread fear among women, and the earlier ruling marked the first time that a court has concluded that online communities that advocate for the killing of women meet the legal definition of terrorist groups.

During Tuesday’s sentencing ruling, the judge stressed again how the offender had immersed himself in a violent internet culture for months before unleashing his attack. And also how today, following nearly four years of imprisonment, he is now claiming that he was merely “brainwashed” by others.

“Rather than accept responsibility, he blames the incel community and culture,” Judge Akhtar ruled during Tuesday’s sentencing.

The man, now 21, belonged to an online community of so-called incels, or “involuntarily celibate” men, who blame women for their inability to find sexual partners.

Nearly four years ago, on Feb. 24, 2020, the young man – who under the Youth Criminal Justice Act cannot be named because he was 17 when the killing occurred – donned a dark coat that concealed a sword, then entered a North Toronto massage parlour. The court heard that he immediately began slashing at the first woman he saw.

Ashley Noelle Arzaga, a 24-year-old single mother who was working at the reception desk, was stabbed 42 times. She bled to death. A second woman in the building tried to help Ms. Arzaga and was also stabbed. She managed to wrest the weapon from the teenager and incapacitate him. When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, the young man told them that he had attacked the women because he was part of a female-hating online group.

“I wanted to kill everybody in the building and I’m happy I got one,” he said during his arrest. Authorities later found a handwritten note in his front-left coat pocket. It said, “Long Live The Incel Rebellion.”

The man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder during a 2022 hearing. In July, Judge Akhtar ruled he was guilty of additional Criminal Code offences related to terrorism, because he had admitted he was associated with incels, and because the crime was calculated to spread fear among women.

The killer “was motivated by the incel ideology and wished to send a message to society that incels were prepared to kill and commit violence on the public in furtherance of their ideological beliefs,” Justice Akhtar wrote in July.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing the judge had to determine whether the man would be considered a youth or an adult. If he were considered a youth, he could legally only receive a sentence of up to 10 years. But instead he was sentenced as an adult, where the the minimum is life imprisonment and no possibility of parole for 10 years.

The Crown attorneys prosecuting the case argued in an October sentencing hearing that the man should be sentenced as an adult. Months of premeditation went into the attack, Crown attorney Chikeziri Igwe said at the time, telling the court that “he did not act on a whim.”

Defence lawyer Monte MacGregor countered in that hearing that his client deserved a youth sentence because he was a “friendless” and “susceptible and weak” teen who fell victim to a virulent ideology circulating online.

Law-enforcement agencies are increasingly concerned about the way violent extremism is spreading online, in some cases leading followers to strike targets at random.

This month, Nathaniel Veltman, a 22-year-old white nationalist, was convicted of multiple counts of murder by a Windsor, Ont., jury.

In that case, the jury found Mr. Veltman had spent weeks planning an attack in which he used a pickup truck to kill several members of a Muslim family. During Mr. Veltman’s coming sentencing hearing, Justice Renee Pomerance is expected to rule on terrorism motivation charges, which are still pending.