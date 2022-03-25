Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Feb. 29, 2020.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory will seek a third term, bucking the trend of municipal renewal that has seen a wave of turnover in the top political job at cities across the country.

The 68-year-old former broadcaster and veteran Conservative insider had long been expected to run again. If he is re-elected and serves a full term, he would become the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Polls consistently show that Mr. Tory would be a formidable candidate in the Oct. 14 election. However, he will be running in an election he had promised not to contest.

When he campaigned successfully in 2014, he pledged repeatedly to run only twice, often adding a joke to the effect that otherwise his wife would kill him. Shortly before the 2018 election, he began backing away from that promise, and through the current term he dropped regular hints about furthering his time in office.

“After talking with my family and receiving their blessing and support, I have decided that I will run for re-election when candidate registration opens in May,” Mr. Tory said in a statement Friday.

“This is about protecting our progress and making sure Toronto comes out of this pandemic stronger than ever.”

He can point to achievements made during his tenure, including affordable housing agreements with upper levels of government, and that more transit expansion is being planned now than ever in the city’s history. However, the picture is not clear cut.

Toronto has become an increasingly expensive city in which to live throughout his term. While largely due to factors beyond the mayor’s control, this trend has made the city less attractive to some. And the transit file has been taken over by the provincial government, whose decisions don’t always match the priorities at city hall.

The city is also facing great challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The downtown economy is still struggling with fewer workers coming to their physical offices, the local transit system is bleeding vast amounts of money as ridership remains low and Toronto’s population dropped in the year ending last summer, albeit by a small amount.

One question for voters will be whether these challenges are best met by continuity or a new leader at city hall. In a number of Canadian cities, this has been a time of mayoral change, with leaders in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and other places deciding not to run again.

York University political scientist Dennis Pilon said he suspects the public will care less than commentators about Mr. Tory breaking his two-term promise. And he thinks Mr. Tory might benefit from the fact that the pandemic is at the top of the public’s mind, and that municipal politics is less bombastic than during the tenure of his scandal-plagued predecessor, Rob Ford.

“People’s energies are elsewhere right now,” he said. “It’s like, okay, the guy’s got control of his job. You know, he’s looking after the store, there doesn’t appear to be any fires, great, I got enough to worry about right now.”

Matti Siemiatycki, a professor at the University of Toronto’s School of Cities, noted that transit debates, which defined much of the mayor’s first term, have subsided since the province took over the file. While in 2014 Mr. Tory put his “Smart Track” transit plan at the centre of his campaign, the academic doesn’t expect transit to be a wedge issue this time.

But he does think the mayor could be vulnerable on another transportation issue. Under Mr. Tory, the city launched a “Vision Zero” road safety plan, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Toronto’s roads. Progress has been halting.

“There’s continued to be issues around safety and people getting seriously injured and killed on the roads,” Mr. Siemiatycki said. “And you know, it’s been the community that’s held the mayor accountable on this, because there’s continued to be these horrific and tragic incidents. Every time one of these happens, it shows that our city has not gone as far or as fast as is needed to get to zero.”

