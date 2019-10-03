 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto meat packer issues national recall of raw beef, veal products over E. coli concerns

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s food safety watchdog says a Toronto meat packing company has issued a national recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is recalling dozens of products produced on May 27 and May 30.

Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being told to not serve, use, or sell the recalled products and people who have such products are being urged to return them.

The agency says food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea and in severe cases people may have seizures, strokes, suffer permanent kidney damage or die.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its inspection activities but says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

Last month, the agency suspended Ryding-Regency’s licence over compliance concerns.

