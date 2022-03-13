The Ontario Provincial Police respond to a motor vehicle collision in the westbound lane on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ont., on March 12. The collision resulted in multiple fatalities and two passengers sent to hospital with serious injuries.HO/The Canadian Press

Police say five students from India have been identified as the victims of a fatal collision between a van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ont.

Quinte West OPP says in a news release that Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash.

The victims range in age from 21 to 24 years old and provincial police say they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

They were travelling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor trailer at around 3:45 a.m.

Police say two other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, but did not update their conditions.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid.

