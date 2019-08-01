Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered wife to face disciplinary hearing

A Toronto neurosurgeon who killed his wife two days after she filed for divorce now faces a disciplinary hearing.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Mohammed Shamji faces allegations of professional misconduct.

The regulator alleges Shamji provided false information in his application for independent practice in 2012.

It says he failed to disclose criminal charges related to a domestic assault in Ottawa in 2005.

It’s also says Shamji has been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practise.

No date has been set for the hearing.

