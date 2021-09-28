 Skip to main content
Toronto ombudsman to investigate homeless encampment clearings

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Police remove encampment supporters as they clear Lamport Stadium Park encampment in Toronto on July 21.

Toronto’s ombudsman says he’s launched an investigation into the city’s clearing of homeless encampment this summer.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo says his office has received complaints that raised concerns about the city’s approach during the evictions.

The city and police cleared four homeless encampments in three parks this summer, but clashed with residents and their supporters.

Police used the riot squad to clear three of those encampments.

The city says the makeshift living quarters were dangerous, and police have said they were supporting city staff and carried out enforcement as a last resort.

The ombudsman says the investigation will focus on how the city planned the clearings, engaged stakeholders and communicated with the public.

The city says it will cooperate with the ombudsman’s investigation.

The ombudsman says the office does not have the mandate to review the conduct of Toronto police officers.

