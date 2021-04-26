 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Toronto, Peel target businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Tavia Grant
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attends a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto has ordered four businesses to close over COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace, including a fast-food restaurant and a car dealership, and has partly shuttered seven more.

The shutdowns were issued as Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region, both hotbeds of the third pandemic wave hitting Ontario, move more aggressively than the provincial government in an attempt to get infections under control.

Workplaces continue to be a key driver of transmissions in Ontario. In one recent week alone – from April 11 through April 17 – Public Health Ontario recorded 624 workplace cases that were associated with outbreaks, in sectors such as farms, food-processing and warehousing. That was more than one-third of the total number of cases associated with outbreaks that week.

Story continues below advertisement

The top doctors for both Toronto and Peel have used health legislation to issue what are called Section 22 orders, allowing them to close businesses where COVID-19 is spreading.

“The purpose of the new order is to separate people who may be infecting each other throughout the duration of the workday and then taking those infections home,” Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa said at a briefing Monday.

“I hope people find reassurance in the existence of this order. It is meant to reduce risk on a carefully applied basis.”

The businesses closed Monday under Toronto’s Section 22 order were a McDonald’s outlet, the High Park Nissan car dealership, Meat & Co. Boutique and Classic Fire Protection, which offers sprinkler, alarm and other anti-fire services. They will remain shuttered for at least 10 days.

The seven workplaces ordered partly closed include a construction company and businesses producing food stuffs, furniture, plastic containers, aerospace equipment and health and beauty products.

On the weekend, Peel revealed the names of two Amazon warehouses that had been partially shut under its Section 22 order. The company has long struggled with the virus and its facilities comprised two of the province’s top 10 workplace outbreaks as of February, according to data obtained under a Freedom of Information request filed by The Globe and Mail.

The information provided through the FOI showed 346 cases in its Brampton/Heritage Road facility. These had increased to at least 622 by March, Peel Public Health has said, which triggered a full shutdown of the facility for two weeks. The list also shows 265 cases at Amazon’s Bolton facility, as of Feb. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, an Amazon warehouse had an outbreak officially declared by Public Health on March 25, with the most recent tally putting that facility’s number of cases at 31. Other workplaces with double-digit positive cases include Maple Leaf Foods, Canada Post, mattress company Tempur Sealy Canada and concrete firm Structform International.

Companies with outbreaks are not necessarily required to close under the Section 22 order, which requires at least five linked cases or other evidence of workplace transmission.

Each case will be investigated individually, said Dr. de Villa, who noted that if a part of the workplace, perhaps one shift or one area, is affected, that might lead only to a partial shutdown.

“If on the other hand, the nature of the investigation is such that there is evidence of a broader transmission risk happening, then that’s the kind of thing that will lead to a full closure,” she said. “Or if in fact the physical space or the layout of the workplace is such that the whole place is affected, then of course that would also require a full closure.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies