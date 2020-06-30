Toronto, Peel to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

Toronto Mayor John Tory and his city’s medical officer of health are putting forward a proposed bylaw on Tuesday that would make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces to curb the spread of COVID-19, as are officials in neighbouring Peel Region.

The announcements come after a group of Greater Toronto Area mayors publicly pleaded on Monday for the government Ontario to issue a provincial order on mask use. Frank Scarpitti, the mayor of Markham, north of Toronto, has already asked York Region to bring in a mask policy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, while urging people to use masks, has said a provincial order would be difficult to enforce and that local officials have the power to mandate masks as they see fit. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he noted that some regions in the province have not had COVID-19 cases in weeks.

The vast majority of the more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases in the province have been concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in parts of Toronto and Peel Region.

Some medical experts have increasingly called for masks to be made mandatory in all indoor spaces outside the home, and public health officials have urged more widespread mask use.

In Toronto, a bylaw has been prepared with advice from Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa and the city’s lawyers, and will come before city council on Tuesday, supported by Mr. Tory and board of health chairman Joe Cressy.

In Peel Region, west of Toronto, Mississauga Mayor Bonne Crombie told local cable news channel CP24 that her region was also announcing a policy on mandatory masks Tuesday morning.

