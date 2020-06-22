 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Toronto, Peel to move to stage 2 of economic reopening plan Wednesday

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Hair Centre owner Negah Ansar prepares the salon for its eventual opening on June 16, 2020, in Toronto.

Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

The Ontario government will allow Toronto and Peel Region to open more businesses and services Wednesday, but Windsor-Essex will have to wait because of a higher number of COVID-19 cases among migrant workers, sources said.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday at Queen’s Park.

The decision to allow Toronto and Peel, which includes Mississauga and Brampton, to move to stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan was made in consultation with the local medical officers of health, a government source told The Globe and Mail.

That means Toronto and Peel will join other regions of the Greater Toronto Area, which reopened last Friday, in allowing outdoor restaurant and bar patios, hair salons, shopping malls, outdoor pools and splash pads to reopen. Although the government said it would announce Monday which regions could move to stage 2 by Friday, the reopening of Toronto and Peel will be fast-tracked to Wednesday, sources said.

Windsor-Essex remains the only region in Ontario to stay at stage 1. The region reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

Ontario reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as three deaths.

Toronto reported 36 new cases Monday; Peel had 44.

The mayor of Windsor has called on the province to mandate testing of migrant workers in Essex County.

Related topics

