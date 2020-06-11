 Skip to main content
Toronto plans to make masks mandatory on public transit

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A TTC worker wears a mask while on shift in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto is looking at making masks mandatory on its local transit agency, the most heavily used in the country, as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Mayor John Tory announced Thursday the proposed measure, which must be debated by the Toronto Transit Commission board at its meeting next week. If approved, it would take effect July 2 and 1 million masks would be distributed.

“This will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city,” Mr. Tory said.

TTC chief executive Rick Leary said that there would be an exemption in the policy for children under the age of two and for anyone with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask. He stressed that the policy would not be accompanied by an enforcement blitz.

“No one will be refused a ride on the TTC for not wearing a face-covering,” he said, noting that more than half of riders already are wearing masks.

The move follows a gradual shift toward mandatory mask policies on other transit agencies.

Proponents of masks on transit point to the example of Seoul and Tokyo, both very dense cities with high transit use and the common use of masks before the pandemic began. Neither city has been hit hard by the pandemic. A recent article for the journal Science noted that no infection clusters had been traced to Japan’s commuter trains, which the author attributed to limited interaction between passengers and that “lately, they are all wearing masks.”

A number of transit agencies in Ontario have changed their rules to require masks, including Ottawa and Mississauga. The policies are intended to reduce transmission of COVID-19 while also building public confidence that transit is safe.

Ridership at most transit agencies, including Toronto’s, plummeted as the pandemic and lockdowns took hold in March. The lower numbers make it easier to maintain distance from other passengers, but a two-metre buffer is not always possible.

Now that it is recommended you wear a face covering in dense public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies, watch how to make the three masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Written instructions available at tgam.ca/masks The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

