Canada Toronto police arrest former teacher on alleged sexual assaults from 40 years ago

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a former elementary school teacher allegedly assaulted students sexually decades ago.

They allege the assaults took place on two boys between September 1978 and June 1979.

They did not indicate which school was involved, but say the boys were between nine and 10 at the time.

Police say the 79-year-old accused was a teacher travelling between Toronto and Prince Edward Island from the late ‘60s to the early 1980s.

He was arrested in Charlottetown this week and is now facing two counts of indecent assault on a male.

