Toronto police arrest man and woman after gunfire at Yorkdale mall

Toronto police say they have arrested two more people in relation to gunfire at a shopping mall over the weekend that sent shoppers scrambling for safety.

They say officers arrested a 22-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Toronto, on Monday.

Investigators say gunfire erupted at Yorkdale mall on Sunday afternoon between two groups.

They say that a total of seven shots were fired, but no one was injured as a result of the gunshots.

Police had already announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Sunday after the incident.

