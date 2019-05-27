 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police arrest man, searching for woman in hit-and-run that injured four-year-old boy

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a four-year-old boy in life-threatening condition.

Officers with the force’s traffic services unit say they identified a man believed to be driving a motorcycle that struck the boy in Toronto’s east end on Sunday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

The 31-year-old man, whose name was not released, is now charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving with an improper license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the child, who was hit while walking with one of his parents and was reportedly in and out of consciousness before being rushed to hospital.

The boy’s father told local news outlet CP24 that family members were hoping the results of an MRI would shed further light on his son’s condition. He identified the four-year-old as Radiul, commonly referred to as Radi.

Ruhul Chowdhury called on the public to pray for his son’s recovery, adding he’s relying on his own faith to help him make peace with the situation.

