Toronto police at 31 Division begin wearing body cameras this week

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Kevin Johnson demonstrates a body-worn camera to fellow officers as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them on July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Toronto police say they will begin using body-worn cameras this week.

Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press

Toronto police say they will begin using body-worn cameras this week.

Front-line officers in Toronto’s 31 Division will wear the cameras when interacting with the public.

Toronto police say that the cameras will be used when an officer arrives at a call for service.

The camera will also be activated when an officer begins an investigation or interviews members of the public.

Chief James Ramer says that the body-worn cameras are a tool police can use to “create trust and legitimacy” with the public. The Toronto Police Services Board approved the use of body-worn cameras on Aug. 18. Toronto police will have 2,350 body-worn camera when the program is completely rolled out.

Report an error
