Toronto police say they have arrested a man who they believe was choosing his victims at random, including two people gunned down in daylight on the city’s streets last week.

The suspect was likely planning more attacks, police said at a press conference on Tuesday. Authorities said when they arrested him at his home Sunday he had several legally acquired firearms and boxes of ammunition laid on his floor.

Richard Jonathan Edwin, aged 39, faces two counts of first-degree murder. Police say he had no criminal record.

“Lives were saved because of this arrest,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told reporters.

He said that “given that he had already killed two apparent strangers, as we allege, and that a cache of firearms was located in his residence, we can reasonably conclude that the quick work of our investigators has prevented a further loss of life. "

The two male victims killed last week were aged 21 and 35.

While both victims are being described by police as “visible minorities” it is unknown if hate may have motivated the attacks. Police say no words were exchanged at all as a gunman approached each man and shot them multiple times in attacks that took place two days apart.

Chief Ramer said there is no threat to Toronto residents now. But he said people must be aware that violence can erupt at random in big cities.

“It touches on just what’s currently happening in New York City – we just have to always be aware of our surroundings,” Chief Ramer said. He was alluding to how at least eight people were shot on a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday. Police in that city are searching for an attacker who is believed to have detonated smoke bombs.

A gunman killed the first Toronto victim last Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Sherbourne subway station. Kartik Vasudev was a 21-year-old college student hailing from India. “He was shot multiple times and he was in a defenceless position the whole time,” said homicide Detective Sergeant Terry Browne.

The Indian consulate in Toronto told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Vasudev’s family have been granted visas should they choose to come to Canada to repatriate the body.

On Saturday there was another fatal shooting at Dundas Street near George Street at 7 p.m. Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, 35, was out running errands when he was killed.

Both times the attacker fled on foot.

Police say they have amassed volumes of video footage related to the gunman. In at least one case, they say it shows him going from his residence to the attack and then back home again.

“We have nothing to suggest he knew either one of them,” Det. Browne said. He added that “it was a chance meeting, a chance passing, and for reasons that are only known to the suspect, these two people who were victims on that day are now both dead.”

Several lawfully acquired guns and ammunition were seized by police in a raid of a home near Bloor and Spadina. These firearms included two rifles, including one that “would have been able to cause great carnage if used,” Det. Browne said.

He added that “we really want to figure out the underbelly of this individual.” Police know very little about the suspect and his motivations at this time.

- With files from Uday Rana

