Toronto police charge three men after drug raids net more than 100 kg of cocaine, marijuana

Toronto police say they’ve charged three men who were allegedly high up in a sophisticated network of drug dealers and seized well over a hundred kilograms of drugs from homes and vehicles.

Insp. Steve Watts, who heads up the drug squad, says officers searched three homes and three vehicles in the downtown area and found the drugs in custom-made “trap furniture” outfitted with hidden compartments.

He says investigators seized 68 kg of powdered cocaine, 54 kg of dried marijuana, 7 kg of ketamine, 5 kg of MDMA and a kilogram of crystal meth.

Watts says officers also seized more than $343,000 in the raids earlier this month.

He says 34-year-old Hung Nguyen has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He says Nicholas Droege, 20, faces the same charges.

Watts says Adrian Narayan, 20, faces those charges along with an extra count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking.

He says that while the three accused were high up in the network in which they allegedly worked, there are still more people believed to be involved on the back end of the operation.