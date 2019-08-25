 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police charge twin brothers after man beaten unconscious in city’s east end

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say 18-year-old twin brothers have been charged after a man was allegedly beat unconscious with baseball bats.

Police say they were called to the city’s east end on Saturday evening where officers located a man with serious injuries.

They allege the man was beaten with baseball bats by four men who then drove away in a van.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he is now in stable condition.

Investigators say the twin brothers have been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.

Investigators say the suspects and the victim were not known to each other.

