Canada Toronto police concerned for safety of the public after third CAMH patient goes missing

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Another patient has disappeared from a Toronto mental health facility, the third man to walk away from the institution this month.

Toronto police say 45-year-old Anthony Murdock left the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health while on an “accompanied pass” and was last seen around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say officers are concerned for the safety of the public as Murdock was found not criminally responsible for an indecent act in 1998.

CAMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police say investigators assessed Murdock as a potential risk and they are asking the public to not approach him and call police immediately.

CAMH and police have said they would review their protocols after a patient with a violent past escaped the institution and then fled the country earlier this month.

Zhebin Cong had been charged with the second-degree murder of his roommate in 2014, but he was found not criminally responsible on the account of mental illness.

Last week, Ahmed Sualim was reported missing from CAMH but he was found several hours later.

He had committed a string of armed robberies in 2012, but was also found not criminally responsible.

