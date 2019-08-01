Toronto police find fourth CAMH patient who went missing in recent weeks

The fourth patient to leave a Toronto mental health facility without permission in recent weeks has been found.

Police say the 65-year-old man was seen near the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The facility reported him missing 12 hours later but it’s not clear why the delay in notifying police.

Officers found the man Thursday morning.

CAMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The man’s disappearance from CAMH follows anger over similar recent occurrences.

