Toronto police find fourth CAMH patient who went missing in recent weeks

The fourth patient to leave a Toronto mental health facility without permission in recent weeks has been found.
Police say the 65-year-old man was seen near the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The facility reported him missing 12 hours later but it’s not clear why the delay in notifying police.
Officers found the man Thursday morning.
CAMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The man’s disappearance from CAMH follows anger over similar recent occurrences.
