Toronto police: Imam faces sex assault charges

Toronto police: Imam faces sex assault charges

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say an imam is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Police say the woman and imam met at a mosque in 2008.

They say he went to her home and convinced her she was possessed and offered to help.

Police say she was brought back to the imam’s living quarters and sexually assaulted during what he claimed was a religious ceremony.

The woman was sexually assaulted continually over the next few years, police say, and during that time the imam threatened to harm her and to expose her to the community.

Police say the woman came forward to report the allegations earlier this year.

Authorities say Imam Syed Zaidi, 49, was arrested Tuesday at Pearson international Airport as he tried to board a plane to leave Canada.

He has been charged with breach of trust, three counts of sexual assault, threatening death and criminal harassment.

Police say there may be more victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

