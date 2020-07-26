Toronto police investigating overnight shooting at apartment building

Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in an eastern Toronto apartment building.

Just after 1:45 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at a Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue building.

When police arrived, they found two victims who were quickly transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police say both victims are male and in life-threatening condition.

Officers are looking for multiple suspects in connection with the shooting and have remained on the scene to investigate.

They say they will be canvassing the community for any witnesses, video or dash cam footage of the incident.