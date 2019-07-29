 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto police investigate road rage incident that led to stabbing

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Toronto police investigate road rage incident that led to stabbing

The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Toronto police are investigating an incident of road rage that led to three people being stabbed in the downtown area early Monday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 1:20 a.m., when two vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

They say the occupants of both vehicles became involved in a fight.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege two men from the first vehicle stabbed three men from the second.

They say one man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with serious injuries.

Police say the third man made his own way to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are looking for the occupants of a Honda Civic that was in the area at the time, and they’re asking anyone who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter