Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations is the same one that allegedly stabbed a homeless man in the downtown core.

Police say they are investigating after a group of eight to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people on Dec. 17 between 10 p.m. and midnight at five downtown Toronto subway stations.

They say the alleged assaults were “random” and they are looking for victims.

Police say the investigation into the subway assaults is separate from a probe involving eight teenage girls who allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless man on the same night.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are facing second-degree murder in the death of the homeless man.

Police have said they believe the teens in that case congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

The stabbing victim was identified this week as 59-year-old Ken Lee and police said he had moved into the city’s shelter system in recent months.