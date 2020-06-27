 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Toronto police investigating nooses found hanging at two construction sites

The Canadian Press
Comments

Police say they’re investigating after two companies found nooses hanging at their construction sites in Toronto this week.

The Daniels Corporation said they’re treating the incident on Friday as a hate crime and called the incident a deplorable act against the Black community.

The company says the noose was found at a construction site in Toronto’s Regent Park community.

Construction firm EllisDon said a noose was also discovered at its worksite on Thursday. Leaders at the site immediately stopped working and addressed the issue with workers.

EllisDon CEO Geoff Smith said a noose was also found at a construction site at a hospital on June 10.

Toronto police says its hate crime unit is investigating the incident at the hospital, and investigations are ongoing for the other two incidents.

