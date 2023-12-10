Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died of gunshot wounds.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Oakland Avenue area on Saturday morning.

They say 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes was found unresponsive on the road, with gunshot wounds.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Lowndes was a resident of Kleinburg, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Toronto.

They are looking for the shooter and asking people with any information about the case to contact police.