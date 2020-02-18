 Skip to main content

Canada

Toronto Police investigating suspicious package sent to Premier Doug Ford’s house

Kate McCullough
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a news conference in Toronto, Jan. 16, 2020.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto Police say a suspicious package delivered to Premier Doug Ford’s home Tuesday afternoon has been deemed safe and that there is no threat to public safety.

The Premier’s office confirmed in a statement that the package contained “non-toxic” substances, and that everyone is safe.

“Earlier today the Toronto Police Service (TPS) was called to the Premier’s home to investigate a suspicious package received by the Premier’s wife. The package arrived in the mail earlier today. The TPS quickly mobilized to assess the situation and cleared the family of any harm. The substance was determined to be a mixture of non-toxic materials. We want to thank the TPS again for their tremendous work.”

Officers, including the explosive disposal unit, was dispatched just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package at the Ford home in Etobicoke.

Police say no further information about the package or who sent it is available at this time.

