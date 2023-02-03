Story about the shoving homicide of CBC editor Michael Finlay in Toronto last weekCBC

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant in an alleged assault that led to the death of longtime CBC producer Michael Finlay.

Det. Jason Hillier says a 43-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for manslaughter.

Police have said officers responded to a call about an assault on Jan. 24 at 3:35 p.m. in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area.

Finlay, 73, was allegedly assaulted and fell to the ground with serious injuries after the attack, police say.

Hillier says police believe Finlay and the suspect were not known to each other, but he did not share his cause of death or whether they had any interaction before the alleged assault.

In a note sent to CBC staff this week and obtained by The Canadian Press, the network said Finlay, who worked at the broadcaster for 31 years before retiring in 2010, died Tuesday, a week after the attack.

Cathy Perry, the network’s executive director of newsgathering and operations, said Finlay died of medical complications.

The public broadcaster said the longtime former CBC producer travelled the world to create radio documentaries.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the attack or suspect is being asked to contact police.

Police also urged the suspect to speak with a lawyer and turn himself in.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.