Toronto police launch sudden death investigation at home of former Ontario minister David Caplan

Toronto police are investigating a sudden death at a north Toronto home that belongs to former provincial health minister David Caplan.

Caplan died this week at age 54. No cause of death has been released.

Police spokeswoman Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says such investigations take place any time someone is found dead, and there is no information at this time to suggest the death is suspicious.

She did not identify the deceased and says an autopsy is required to establish the cause of death.

Toronto Fire Services, which are investigating the sudden death alongside police, say they were called to Caplan’s home on Wednesday at 9:37 p.m. for a medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for Toronto paramedics says emergency crews transported a man with life-threatening injuries to hospital around that time.

Kim McKinnon could not confirm the exact address where they picked up the man but says the closest intersection matches that of Caplan’s home.

