 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police launch sudden death investigation at home of former Ontario minister David Caplan

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Toronto police launch sudden death investigation at home of former Ontario minister David Caplan

The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Toronto police are investigating a sudden death at a north Toronto home that belongs to former provincial health minister David Caplan.

Caplan died this week at age 54. No cause of death has been released.

Police spokeswoman Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says such investigations take place any time someone is found dead, and there is no information at this time to suggest the death is suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

She did not identify the deceased and says an autopsy is required to establish the cause of death.

Toronto Fire Services, which are investigating the sudden death alongside police, say they were called to Caplan’s home on Wednesday at 9:37 p.m. for a medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for Toronto paramedics says emergency crews transported a man with life-threatening injuries to hospital around that time.

Kim McKinnon could not confirm the exact address where they picked up the man but says the closest intersection matches that of Caplan’s home.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter