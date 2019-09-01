 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police launches investigation after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found on park sign

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto police launches investigation after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found on park sign

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say they are investigating after a park sign was apparently vandalized with hateful anti-Muslim graffiti.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to Dennis Flynn Park in the Etobicoke area Sunday morning.

She says the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement calling the vandalism “abhorrent” and saying he condemns the message of “religious hatred.”

He tweeted that the city would be cleaning up the sign immediately.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter