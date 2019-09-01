Toronto police launches investigation after hateful anti-Muslim graffiti found on park sign

Toronto police say they are investigating after a park sign was apparently vandalized with hateful anti-Muslim graffiti.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to Dennis Flynn Park in the Etobicoke area Sunday morning.

She says the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified.

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement calling the vandalism “abhorrent” and saying he condemns the message of “religious hatred.”

He tweeted that the city would be cleaning up the sign immediately.

