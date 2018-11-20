 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police looking for man accused of random assault, making threats with sledgehammer

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto police looking for man accused of random assault, making threats with sledgehammer

The Canadian Press
Comments

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer.

Police say 35-year-old Jourdain Durrant of Toronto is wanted and believed to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous.

They say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at a park on the city’s east side was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on the street reported a man brandishing a sledgehammer and shouting at her.

On Oct. 29, police allege that a man brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle and making threats.

Police also allege that in May, 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019