Toronto police looking for man accused of random assault, making threats with sledgehammer

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer.
Police say 35-year-old Jourdain Durrant of Toronto is wanted and believed to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous.
They say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at a park on the city’s east side was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.
Police say about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on the street reported a man brandishing a sledgehammer and shouting at her.
On Oct. 29, police allege that a man brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle and making threats.
Police also allege that in May, 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.
