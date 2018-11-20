Toronto police looking into two more incidents at St. Michael’s

An investigation into allegations of assault and sexual assault at a private all-boys’ school in Toronto has expanded after police said Tuesday they have learned of two more incidents.

Police said they had received videos of the latest incidents — one involving an alleged assault with a weapon, the other was considered a threat.

The news follows the arrest of six teens from St. Michael’s College School in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student in a locker room.

“These incidents came to us after we announced the charges in our call-out to other victims,” said police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray.

Police are now investigating at least six incidents involving students of the Roman Catholic school that teaches grades 7 to 12 and is known for its athletic programs. Police and the school have said at least two of those incidents involved an alleged sexual assault captured on video.

The six boys arrested on Monday — aged 14 and 15 — were charged each with assault, gang sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon. They were released on bail and are to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Five of the teens turned themselves in to police Monday morning, while another one was arrested while on his way to school.

Police said Monday they believe there are more incidents and more videos, and urged witnesses to come forward.

St. Michael’s expelled eight students and suspended another one in connection with the alleged sexual assault in a locker room and another incident that police said involved hazing and was also captured on video.

Police sources have said the locker room incident involved a group of students pinning down another student and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school has said they believe the charges are appropriate and the school is co-operating with police.

St. Michael’s couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the latest incidents. The school said it was cancelling mid-year assessments as well as all events involving external groups, teams, and public performances for the remainder of the year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the culture at the school may need to change.

“What we need to look for is leadership from all fronts here, from parents, from the administration of the school and from the community ... to make sure that we learn from this and that justice is served,” he said.