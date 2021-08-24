 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Toronto police makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all members

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Police Services says it will also maintain public health measures such as the use of masks and social distancing.

The Canadian Press

The Toronto police service says it is making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all its members.

The force says the policy will apply to both uniformed and civilian members.

It says all staff will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 13.

Police Chief James Ramer says members are required to be fully vaccinated to “protect each other and the communities” they serve.

The force says it will also maintain public health measures such as the use of masks and social distancing.

The service notes that the vaccine policy will adhere to accommodations required under the human rights code.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

