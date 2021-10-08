 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman day after she filed domestic report

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Text Size

A Toronto police officer is accused of going to a woman’s home a day after she filed a domestic report and sexually assaulting her.

The allegations against Const. Conal Quinn are laid out in a notice of hearing for the Toronto police tribunal, where he faces a disciplinary charge under the Police Services Act.

The notice alleges Quinn interacted with the complainant on March 20 when she called police to report a domestic-related threat.

Story continues below advertisement

It alleges he then went to the complainant’s home the next day while on duty and sexually assaulted her.

The notice says Quinn was later criminally charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident.

The officer, who is currently suspended with pay, has not yet entered a plea before the tribunal.

Ontario’s police watchdog announced the criminal charges against Quinn – which also include one count of breach of trust by an official – in April but gave no details on the allegations against him, saying the case is now before the courts.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court or at the police tribunal, and a police spokesperson said the disciplinary proceedings will be on hold until the criminal case is resolved.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies