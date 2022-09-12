A Toronto police officer was killed Monday afternoon in a string of shootings that also left two others dead, including a suspect, and three people injured.

The first shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga, where two people were shot, one of them fatally. The person who died was a Toronto police officer, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The Globe and Mail agreed not to name the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

Peel Police released a photo of a suspect wearing a construction vest and asked people to be on the lookout for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee that was connected to the shooting.

Over the next two hours, dozens of police officers were dispatched in the hunt for the Jeep. Police confirmed the vehicle was spotted at Highway 407 and Brant Street just after 3 p.m.

Halton Police tweeted at 3:25 p.m. that they had closed Bronte St. South from King St. to Main St. in Milton — and that another shooting had occurred there, with three people shot. One person was confirmed dead at that scene, according to the police service, and two others were taken to hospital.

An emergency alert was issued after 4 p.m. that warned of an “active shooter, armed and dangerous” who had fled in a stolen vehicle.

Around the same time, Hamilton Police received word that the suspect was headed into their jurisdiction, said Chief Frank Bergen. He said there was an interaction in a Hamilton cemetery on York Boulevard, which backs onto Highway 403. He confirmed that the suspect was shot and pronounced dead.

“As a result of our interaction, the SIU has invoked their mandate. But I’d like to reassure the public that there is no longer a risk,” Chief Bergen told reporters outside the cemetery Monday evening.

Though he deferred most questions to the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which handles cases of police shootings, he confirmed that “there is no longer an outstanding suspect in this investigation, which stemmed from shootings that occurred in Peel and Halton.”

The SIU confirmed it was investigating a shooting in Hamilton that involved a Halton Regional Police officer.

