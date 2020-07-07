 Skip to main content
Toronto police officer charged in fatal shooting of former Liberian warlord in London, Ont.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press

A Toronto police officer has been arrested in connection with the killing of a former Liberian warlord who was living in London, Ont.

London police say Trevor Gregory was arrested Tuesday in Toronto in relation to the fatal shooting of Bill Horace on June 21.

How a Liberian warlord lived freely in Canada until he was gunned down

The 46-year-old was charged with breach of trust and released with a court date of Sept. 29.

Toronto police say the officer is a detective constable with 21 years of service and has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Det. Constable Gregory’s son, 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the June 21 shooting.

Police say forces across the province are co-ordinating in their search for the younger man, and they’re asking for anyone with information to come forward.

London Police Service Superintendent Chris Newton declined to offer further details on the charge against Det. Constable Gregory.

“Unfortunately for me to comment on any details with the breach of trust, I would be discussing evidence, which I’m not prepared to do at this time,” Supt. Newton said in an interview.

“We do have a significant contingent of police officers in the [Greater Toronto Area] actively investigating this crime and we are getting daily, almost hourly, physical evidence as well as intelligence from other police services in the area.”

