A Toronto police officer is facing criminal charges in the February shooting of a man who was left with serious injuries.

Ontario’s police watchdog says officers responded to a park for a report of a man with a knife – two police officers fired stun guns at a 31-year-old man, who is Black, and a third officer shot the man twice with his firearm.

The victim, who was identified as Devon Fowlin, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says Const. Andrew Davis is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of discharging his firearm with intent to maim, wound, disfigure or endanger life.

Fowlin’s lawyer, David Shellnutt, says the charges against the police officer are a “positive step forward” as his client suffered serious physical and psychological injuries.

The SIU says Davis is set to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 3.