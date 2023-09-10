Open this photo in gallery: Charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to maim, wound, disfigure or endanger life were announced against Constable Andrew Davis on Sept. 8.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

A rookie Toronto police constable has been charged after allegedly shooting a man in a North York park in February, leaving him with permanent injuries.

Constable Andrew Davis faces one count of aggravated assault, and one count of discharging a firearm with an intent to maim, wound, disfigure or endanger life, for allegedly firing multiple shots at Devon Fowlin, a 31-year-old Black man.

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 27, police received reports about a man with a knife near Black Creek Driver and Tretheway Drive. Multiple officers including Constable Davis were dispatched, and upon their arrival, according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, two discharged their conducted energy weapons at the man, and another officer shot at him twice. The SIU probes all cases involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault or a person being shot at.

The charges were announced on Friday by the SIU, after a months-long investigation.

David Shellnutt, a lawyer for Mr. Fowlin, commended the rare charges against a police officer, and said the investigator on the case was compassionate.

“And so we’re happy with how the process went, and we’re pleased that there are charges, though … we query what led to these charges, and why an attempted murder charge wasn’t advanced,” he said in a phone interview Sunday. He said he also wonders whether the other officers involved that day, including those who fired conducted energy weapons at Mr. Fowlin, will be held accountable.

In an e-mail Saturday, Toronto Police Service spokesperson Victor Kwong said Constable Davis is suspended with pay, and was employed for a year at the time of the incident.

Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid said in a statement that “this is an unfortunate incident for everyone involved and we know this has been, and will continue to be, a difficult time for Constable Davis, his family, and his colleagues.”

In initial reports posted to social media at the time, TPS said they had received reports of a man with a knife who “may be threatening people in the park.”

At a news conference back in March, Mr. Fowlin disputed that claim. He told reporters he was walking his dog at the time in an empty park. He did have a knife, which he said he used for cooking and praying. But he said he had not threatened anyone, and alleged that police began firing at him almost immediately.

“The real question we have is why this escalated so quickly,” Mr. Shellnutt said Sunday. “What was the threat to the public, or to these officers, that had them forgo communication or discussion or other opportunities to de-escalate?”

Mr. Shellnutt said Mr. Fowlin, who was living out of his car at the time of the shooting after losing his job at an airport during the pandemic, remains unhoused. He now has a permanent disability in his arm as a result of the shooting, which he said will make it difficult for him to work. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him.

Last year, then-Toronto Police Chief Chief James Ramer issued an apology to Black, Indigenous and racialized people who are overrepresented in use-of-force incidents and strip searches, according to the service’s own data.

“Black residents were found, by the police’s own data, 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them,” Mr. Shellnutt said. “It’s encouraging that officers are being held to account here, but we must ask why this keeps happening.”

According to their most recent annual report, the SIU closed 469 cases in 2021-2022. Criminal charges were laid in only 14 cases.

Constable Davis is the third TPS officer to be charged so far this year. He is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Oct. 3.