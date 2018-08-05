 Skip to main content

Toronto police say man was beaten at Exhibition Place on Saturday evening

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Toronto police say man was beaten at Exhibition Place on Saturday evening

The Canadian Press

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly beaten at Exhibition Place on Saturday evening.

Police say that at about 7:45 p.m. a man was approached by three other men near BMO Field.

They say the man was beaten unconscious by the three men.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was taken to the hospital for severe head injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.