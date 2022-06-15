Toronto police say an SUV that stopped outside a home where a little girl’s remains were found in May has “no connection” with the case.

Police said earlier this month they were looking for the vehicle — a dark-coloured Porsche SUV — as part of their investigation.

They say officers have now located the vehicle and spoken to the driver, and determined neither are connected to the investigation,

Police are still working to identify the girl — who is described as between 4 and 7 years old and Black, either of African or mixed African descent — and are urging the public to look at previously released composite sketches.

Investigators say the girl’s remains were found in a dumpster outside a home in a wealthy Toronto neighbourhood on May 2.

They say the remains were likely placed there in the days prior, but the girl may have died last summer.

