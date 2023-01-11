The Toronto Police Service says it is looking for more victims after multiple people were assaulted on the subway in December by a group of teenage girls.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they are looking for victims after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations last month.

Police say the assaults took place on Dec. 17 between 10 p.m. and midnight at five downtown subway stations.

They are describing the assaults as random.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact them.

The assaults took place the same night that eight teenage girls allegedly swarmed and stabbed a homeless man in the downtown core who later died in hospital.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are facing second-degree murder in the death.

Police have said they believe the teens in that case congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

The victim was identified this week as 59-year-old Ken Lee and police previously said he had moved into the city’s shelter system in recent months.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.