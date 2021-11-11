Police say a woman who was severely hurt in the 2018 Toronto van attack has died of her injuries in hospital.

Toronto police say in a release that Amaresh Tessamariam, who was 65, died on Oct. 28.

She had been in hospital since April 23, 2018, after Alek Minassian drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street killing 10 people and injuring another 16.

Minassian was convicted in March of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Toronto police say Tessamariam’s death is now considered a homicide and investigators continue to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Crown Attorneys’ Office on the case.

Minassian is to be sentenced next year.

