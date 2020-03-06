Toronto police search for suspects who abducted boy in drug-theft retribution

Toronto police will aggressively investigate the abduction of a teenage boy who was kidnapped as retribution for an unpaid drug debt, Chief Mark Saunders pledged Friday morning, hours after the boy was found safe Brampton.

“This investigation is not done yet. I want these people who were involved,” Chief Saunders said, adding that he is “very confident”

The 14-year-old boy – whom The Globe and Mail is not naming, now that he has been found – was located by police at a property in Brampton at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. He received a medical checkup and is now with his parents, the chief said. He has not yet been interviewed by police.

“We want his well-being to be the priority,” Chief Saunders said.

The began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police received “unknown trouble” calls about a person screaming, “Help me! Help me!” as two or three people forced him into a Jeep Wrangler in the northwest end of Toronto, near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue. But it was not until 5:30 p.m. or so that police were able to determine who the victim was, after his parents reported the boy missing. a call from his school informing them he had not shown up that day.

An Amber Alert was issued just after midnight. Later Thursday morning, police found the burned-out remnants of the Jeep Wrangler in the town of Caledon, .

At a news conference that evening, Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts told reporters that investigators believed the boy had been “abducted as retribution for an unpaid drug debt.”

The debt apparently belongs to his stepbrother, who Supt. Watts owes money in relation to a 100-kilogram cocaine theft last summer. The cocaine has a street value of $4-million.

Supt. Watts stressed that the boy had no involvement .

“This is a 14-year-old, innocent child,” he said. “He is not part of that business. He is not a part of that lifestyle.”

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police announced that the boy had been found.

Chief Saunders would not comment on the boy’s condition, though he said he believed he was doing “very well.”

He stressed that the goal now is to track down who abducted him and appealed to witnesses.

“There are people out there who definitely know what went on … I am hoping that they are the first wave to come in, to help us take an active role solving it,” he said.

He added that police have had only limited contact with the stepbrother so far.

“We don’t know where he is,” he said. “We definitely know he’s not in the and were uncertain as to whether he’s in the province.”

Asked about the drug and whether the stepbrother could be facing charges in relation to that, Chief Saunders suggested it’s unlikely.

“Well, until a drug dealer comes in and complains that they had $4-million of cocaine ripped off them, I won’t be laying that charge. But listen, right now the role he would play is a witness. He would have a strong idea of who is involved and what the involvement was. And then we’d have a starting point to move this investigation further.”

He said police will “certainly entertain” any information he might have to offer.

An investigation is also under way at the Toronto District School Board as to why the parents were not notified of his absence earlier in the day, as per board policy. In the meantime, the board said four staff from his school have been placed on “home assignment.”

