Toronto police searching for suspect in man’s death

Toronto police are looking for a suspect wanted in the death of a 49-year-old man found badly injured following a fight on Friday.
Police say they responded to a call for an assault in between two parking lots in the city’s east end early in the afternoon.
They say 49-year-old Cecil Graham of Toronto was found on the ground and was pronounced dead soon after.
Investigators say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Garfield Chambers.
They say anyone with information about his whereabouts should come forward.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.